SUEZ's new app helps monitor ultrafiltration membranes

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions has unveiled a new mobile app, ModuleTrac, for water treatment plant operators to track, monitor and analyze their ZeeWeed ultrafiltration membranes. The app is the latest offering in SUEZ's set of digital solutions, which aims to improve customer operations and outcomes using data and analytics.

ModuleTrac drives efficiency and productivity for drinking water and wastewater treatment plant operators by simplifying data collection and recordkeeping activities related to ZeeWeed membranes. It also provides enhanced visibility into data at the module, cassette and train levels through InSight, a secure Asset Performance Management (APM) solution for monitoring and optimizing water treatment systems.

For more information, email renee. twardzik@suez.com or call (215) 942-3288.