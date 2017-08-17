Streamlight® launches USB version of high-lumen light

Streamlight® Inc. has introduced a rechargeable version of the ProTac HL®, the ProTac HL® USB. Offering an incredibly bright 850 lumens, the new model uses three battery types and includes a built-in USB charge tab, permitting it to be charged from a laptop or most USB wall chargers.

Featuring Streamlight's Ten-Tap® programming, the ProTac HL USB enables users to select among three programs to suit operating needs: high/strobe/low (the factory default setting), high only or low/medium/high.

The ProTac HL USB uses an LED that is impervious to shock. It runs on an included Streamlight Lithium Ion rechargeable battery pack and also functions with a commercially available 18650 rechargeable Lithium Ion battery or two CR123A lithium cell batteries.

