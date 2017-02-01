StoneAge releases Wireless Tracked Striker remote shotgun system

DURANGO, Colo. — The Wireless Tracked Striker is the newest version of StoneAge’s automated shotgunning system for hands-free surface preparation.

Like all StoneAge products, the Striker is designed for high performance, quick setup and low cost of ownership. This versatile system enables safe, precise shotgun cleaning on blast pads, walkways and platforms, and inside vessels, boilers and other difficult-to-access locations.

Features of StoneAge’s Wireless Tracked Striker include:

Remotely steerable tracked base allows for continuous cleaning without the need to stop for repositioning.

Wireless controller facilitates freedom of movement and continuous line of sight.

Modular design adapts to a wide range of applications with plug-and-play accessories.

The Striker is available for purchase and rental.

For more information, visit www.Stoneagetools.com or call (866) 795-1586.