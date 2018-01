StoneAge recently launched a major update to its free suite of waterblasting calculators to support the safe and efficient use of the company’s rotary tools. The Jetting App 2.0 includes nine calculators for configuring jetting and managing flow, pressure loss and jet-reaction force to help you maximize your results and win more contracts. It’s like having a team of engineers in your pocket!

