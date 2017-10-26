StoneAge offers automated remote shotgun cleaning system

StoneAge's Lightweight Striker is designed for automated shotgunning in hard-to-access locations. The system can be quickly disassembled into modular components that fit through standard manway openings and meet plant requirements for single- man lift and hands-free safety compliance.
Key advantages of the Lightweight Striker include:
- Small and easy to carry, the Lightweight Striker is the only product on the market that is truly "one-man portable" for difficult-to-access applications.
- System can be fully assembled or disassembled in less than five minutes with minimal hand tools.
For more information, visit www.stone agetools.com or call (866) 795-1586.