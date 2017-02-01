SIS-TECH releases new tank protection system

HOUSTON — SIS-TECH has released its new Tank Protection System (TPS), an independent, cyber-proof system that uses the Diamond-SIS® to monitor and report asset threatening conditions in terminals, tank farms and process vessels. The Diamond-SIS is a state based controller rated for hazardous locations, allowing for local installation while minimizing installation and wiring costs, and has over a decade of continuous industrial service with zero reported failures.

The TPS is flexible and customizable for any application. A popular configuration provides dual alarms for each condition of concern, a local operator interface for safe operation and shutdown, and an automatic overfill prevention system. The low power consumption of the Diamond-SIS is ideally suited for solar power where utilities don’t exist. Options are available for communicating tank fill status to remote monitoring stations.

