SIS-TECH recertifies SIL Solver V7

SIS-TECH’s new SIL Solver V7 recently completed an extensive review of its calculation algorithms, architecture and failure rate database. It has been recertified as complying with national and international standards for determining the likelihood a safety-critical system will fail to operate as required or cause an unnecessary process disruption.

The failure rate database derives from a 20-year history of gathering data, giving the user confidence it reflects real-world conditions in the general process industry. SIL Solver V7 is a platform for retaining the safety requirements specification for safety instrumented systems and supports the lifecycle management of this critical information.

For more information, visit www.sis-tech.com or call (713) 909-2181.