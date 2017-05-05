SIS-Tech introduces latest edition of the ICE-Tablet™

SIS-TECH has introduced the latest edition of the ICE-Tablet™. This innovative product reduces the time required to execute turnaround testing of instrumentation and controls in critical applications. The ICE-Tablet integrates “documentation, procedures, and forms in a single platform for efficient field deployment,” according to Brant Smith, director of SIS-TECH’s instrumentation, controls, and electrical (ICE) team.

The ICE-Tablet is constructed of rugged hardware suitable for hazardous environments, and its user interface is ergonomically configured for use in the field. Its innovative design, slim profile and HART (Highway Addressable Remote Transducer) compatibility supports in-service testing of any critical system, especially safety controls, alarms, interlocks and safety instrumented systems.