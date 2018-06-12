Rent Electric Cable Hoists from Lifting Gear Hire

Electric Cable Hoists from Lifting Gear Hire are available in Scaffold Trac and I-Beam Trolley mounts.
Lifting Gear Hire's Electric Cable Hoists.
These hoists are simple to erect, extremely portable and highly versatile. Hoist features and benefits include:
- Capacities up to 1 ton.
- Lifting speeds up to 80 feet per minute.
- Available in 110 volt and 220 volt (single phase and three phase).
- Low running costs.
- High safety margins.
For more information, visit www. lgh-usa.com, call (800) 878-7305 or email rentals@lgh-usa.com.