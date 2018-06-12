Rent Electric Cable Hoists from Lifting Gear Hire

Electric Cable Hoists from Lifting Gear Hire are available in Scaffold Trac and I-Beam Trolley mounts.

× Expand Lifting Gear Hire's Electric Cable Hoists.

These hoists are simple to erect, extremely portable and highly versatile. Hoist features and benefits include:

Capacities up to 1 ton.

Lifting speeds up to 80 feet per minute.

Available in 110 volt and 220 volt (single phase and three phase).

Low running costs.

High safety margins.

For more information, visit www. lgh-usa.com, call (800) 878-7305 or email rentals@lgh-usa.com.