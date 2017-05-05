Reactor Resources acquires additional H2S analyzer systems

In order to keep up with demand for its innovative sulfiding services, Reactor Resources recently acquired two additional online H2S analyzer systems.

These analyzer systems have now been utilized to sulfide over 200 hydrotreating units across the U.S. The online H2S analyzer brings unprecedented safety and accuracy to the catalyst sulfiding process. An online analyzer improves safety by eliminating the need for operators to sample dangerously sour gas streams while equipped with breathing air. And by monitoring the recycle gas in real time, the amount of H2S can be optimized, preventing it from reaching unacceptably high levels.

Reactor Resources also has hydrogen purity analyzers available. A wireless link to the SmartSkid DMDS Injection System streams data from each analyzer to the cloud via a secure web app, providing engineers and operators with real-time access to the recycle gas concentration.

For more information, visit www.reac tor-resources.com or call (866) 482-4352.