Proco introduces ProFlex™ Style 790 valve

Proco Products introduces the newest addition to the ProFlex™ line of rubber duckbill check valves with the newly engineered Style 790 low-headloss check valve -- the only assurance to zero backflow. Proco has spent countless hours in the engineering and design stages to ensure the Style 790 will be the last and only requirement for a low-headloss inline check valve.

The Style 790 is the elastomeric valve of choice for municipalities, airport runway runoffs, railway washouts, highway flood damage prevention and odor control. The 790's unique design provides rapid dispersion of head pressures and prevents upstream flooding with its low cracking pressure.

For more information, visit www.Procoproducts.com or call (800) 344-3246.