PPG releases next generation of polysiloxane innovation

After more than a billion square feet of surfaces have been covered with its patented polysiloxane technology, PPG Protective & Marine Coatings has developed the next generation of polysiloxane coating innovation.

× Expand PPG's PSX 805®, a polysiloxane coating innovation.

PPG PSX® technology has long been the premier name in polysiloxane coatings, maximizing performance and cost savings within a variety of segments for more than 20 years. With the introduction of the new PSX 800 and PSX 805 products -- both with patented PPG technology -- PPG has built on this technology to offer some additional features, including an unlimited topcoat window and excellent adhesion strength with directto- metal applications.

