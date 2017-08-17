PPG offers new heat-resistant coating

PPG Protective & Marine Coatings has launched PPG HI-TEMP™ 900, its latest solution for application in extreme operating conditions. Resistant to temperatures ranging from -321 F-900 F (-196 C-482 C), PPG HI-TEMP 900 is suitable for application in petrochemical, refining, power, offshore, pulp and paper, and other industrial facilities.

Ideal for new building applications, PPG HI-TEMP 900 offers multipurpose, high-temperature corrosion protection with a very high speed of application and handling.

Applicable as a primer, the coating offers a simple, two-component product with complete crosslink curing at ambient temperatures and can be top-coated with custom colors. The ability to apply the coating in one coat provides excellent speed of application and handling in the shop.

For more information, visit www.ppg. com or call +31 20 407 5273.