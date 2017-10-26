PPG launches Kwikspar polyaspartic coatings

PPG Industries has introduced a new line of corrosion-resistant, directto- metal polyaspartic coatings: Kwikspar 600 and Kwikspar 600SG. These products, with advanced film-build and fast-cure characteristics, are geared to improve the throughput in field and shop applications.

The new polyaspartic coatings can be overcoated on PPG Industries' protective and marine coatings products, like Sigmafast 278 epoxy or Amercoat 370 primers, in highly corrosive environments.

For more information, visit www.ppg pmc.com or call (888) 9PPG-PMC [977-4762].

