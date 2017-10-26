Pipeline Defense launches PACS to detect, contain spills

Pipeline Defense has created the Product Absorption Containment System (PACS), a product aiming to bring change to the spill response industry. It is a leak-detection product designed for valves, flanges, piping and hose connections. PACS is designed to prevent the initial leak from contacting the ground or water while containing the leaking product until the problem can be assessed.

There are two main designs for PACS products. The first product is made for longer-duration projects or for extended periods of time. These are great for pipelines and jobs using PACS as a long-term prevention product. The second design is made for short-term use and has an altered design to be reusable. These are used for more repetitive jobs or more consistently occurring leaks.

For more information, visit www.Pipelinedefense.com or call (844) 770- WRAP [9727].

View in Digital Edition