PERI launches new self-climbing formwork system ACS-Core 400

PERI USA has released a new heavy-duty hydraulic climbing formwork system specifically made for the construction of concrete cores in high-rise buildings.

Instead of having a crane lifting formwork panels and platforms from level to level, a self-climbing formwork system climbs independently, using hydraulics to lift the formwork and platforms from one level to the next.

PERI's new ACS-Core 400 (Automatic Climbing System - Core 400) achieves this process in only 20 minutes. Designed specifically with the U.S. high-rise market in mind, the system features a high-capacity single- stroke cylinder and requires fewer brackets, anchors, and overall parts and pieces, as well as less crane time when installing the external suspended platforms.

PERI offers preassembly of the formwork, platforms and main system components, which speeds up the initial installation and facilitates jobsites with space constraints.

For more information, visit www.Peri-usa.com or call (410) 712-7225.