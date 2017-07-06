Pelican launches first Class I, Division 1 remote-area light

Pelican Products Inc. has launched the new safety-certified Pelican™ 9455, attaining the first Class I, Division 1/IECEx ia/Zone 0 certification for a remote-area lighting system.

“The 9455 has an astounding 1600-lumen output and is the first safety-certified remote-area light with a 125-degree beam, providing workers with a significantly wider view for higher situational awareness in work areas where safety is paramount,” said Scott Jones, director of product management, lighting.

The 9455 has three lighting modes: high, low and flashing. It will provide up to 10 hours of light on low-output setting (enough for an entire work shift) and five hours on the high-output mode. The performance and durability of this breakthrough in safety lighting make it the most dynamic light source for first responders, search and rescue, law enforcement, military, industrial, construction, aerospace and recreational activities.

For more information, visit www.pelican.com/9455.