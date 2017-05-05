Nightstick releases portable, rechargeable area light NSR-1514

Bayco Products Inc. has released its new 1,000 Lumen Nightstick NSR-1514 LED Rechargeable Area/Scene Light with Magnetic Base and 1,000 Lumen Nightstick NSR-1514C Rechargeable LED Area Light Kit, which includes a 6-foot tripod placed inside a durable carrying case.

With an impressive 1,000 lumens of light on high and 500 lumens on low using a single sealed push-button switch, the discrete yet powerful Nightstick NSR-1514 weighs only 3.3 pounds. Leveraging lithium- ion rechargeable battery technology to provide up to eight hours of continuous usable light on a single charge, the NSR- 1514 also features a rare-earth 10-pound pull force magnet in the supporting base.

With hands-free use and lightweight rechargeable portability in mind, this area light will swivel independently to position light exactly where needed and at angles not available in traditional fixed-position scene lighting until now.

For more information, visit www.Mynightstick.com or call (469) 326-9400.