Nightstick releases NSR-9854XL LED USB Rechargeable Flashlight

Bayco Products Inc. has released its new Nightstick NSR-9854XL LED USB Rechargeable Tactical Dual-Light Flashlight. The new flashlight uses a CREE® LED rated at 850 lumens to create a 280- meter usable beam. A 200-lumen unfocused floodlight is smartly integrated into the housing for close-up illumination. The flashlight and floodlight can be used independently or at the same time in dual-light mode for maximum safety and versatility.

The NSR-9854XL also features a unique tail-switch that operates both the flashlight and floodlight in one configuration. The upper portion of the switch operates the flashlight, which provides either momentary or constant- on functionality with high, medium or low brightness settings as well as a disorienting strobe, and the lower portion operates a downward-facing floodlight. Power comes from the rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which can be accessed through the USB charging port.

For more information, visit www.Mynightstick.com.