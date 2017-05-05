New Layher 2017 scaffolding products unveiled at CONEXPO 2017

At CONEXPO 2017, Layher presented the latest scaffolding solutions, including safer and economical stair towers for public access and external platform stairways that provide upward access for various scaffolding systems.

The platform variant offers professionals a considerable benefit when compared with ladder access: problem-free carrying of working materials or tools, no need to open and close access hatches in scaffolding decks, and greater safety thanks to wide tread areas and guardrails.

