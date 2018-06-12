MAVERICK Technologies releases digital commissioning tool

MAVERICK Technologies, a Rockwell Automation company, has released eStartSM, a groundbreaking new app that keeps projects on track by making commissioning more efficient and transparent than ever. When outage windows become condensed, even the slightest inaccuracies in project tracking can have a major impact. MAVERICK is responding to these challenges with eStart.

At the beginning of a start-up and commissioning project, MAVERICK uses eStart to digitally gather data and create loop folders to house all relevant instrument data and check sheets. Digital folder creation not only greatly reduces documentation time, but also keeps all electronic data at the technicians' fingertips, anywhere they are. In addition, eStart's Near Me feature uses GPS technology to locate nearby instruments and identify which stage of commissioning they are in to make loop shooting more efficient.

For more information, visit www. mavtechglobal.com or call (888) 917-9109.