MAVERICK’s eStartSM Commissioning Tool: Reduce Risk, Save Time

At MAVERICK Technologies, we know that every minute past your scheduled startup and commissioning project date is money wasted and revenue lost. Take control of your startup and commissioning project with our proven SureStart® methodology and eStartSM electronic commissioning tool. Not only does eStart reduce risks, but it also saves time and makes the startup process more efficient.

MAVERICK’s eStart web-based commissioning tool is designed to work around the SureStart process. We use eStart to digitally gather and create loop folders to house all relevant instrument data and checksheets. Digital folder creation not only reduces documentation time by up to 30% but also keeps all electronic data at the technicians’ fingertips, anywhere they are.

With eStart, barcodes applied to each instrument can be scanned to record GPS data and populate a fully functional Google Maps layout of your manufacturing facility. Then, eStart’s Near Me feature locates nearby instruments and identifies which stage of commissioning they’re in, helping to reduce loop-shooting time by up to 10%.

Our eStart app provides up-to-the-minute, real-time tracking updates so you can monitor how close the project is to completion. Every time a step is completed, eStart automatically records the technician’s name, date and time stamp, giving you real-time percent-complete updates so you’ll always know where we are in the process. This allows you to proactively make any needed scheduling adjustments to ensure the project is completed on time.

MAVERICK’s 100+ commissioning and construction managers, technicians and electricians perform more than 50 startups each year. We work in parallel with construction efforts and partner with your team to minimize downtime, enhance reliability and finish ahead of schedule.

For more information on MAVERICK’s SureStart process with eStart digital commissioning tool, go to www.mavtechglobal.com or just call us at 888.917.9109.