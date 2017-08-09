Mahaffey acquires $24.2 million in tent, structure assets

Mahaffey Fabric Structures has acquired more than $24.2 million in assets from Classic Party Rentals, including tents, structure frame, fabric pieces, and specialty structures.

With this purchase, Mahaffey will have an expanded network of both personnel and products to cover large-scale activations, corporate events, festivals, sporting events, film productions and other special events nationwide. Mahaffey has increased its inventory and added an extensive list of acquired accessories, including doors, lighting, HVAC, racks and more. The tent and structure catalog ranges in size from 10-150 feet wide, with virtually unlimited lengths.

While the Mahaffey team is looking forward to amplifying its special event coverage, the company is also open to subleasing or selling surplus inventory, which can equip a business with an extended product line for the short or long term.

For more information, visit www.mahaffeyusa.com or call (855) 977-1763.