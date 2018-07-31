KAP Project Services and Mobideo announce strategic partnership to deliver end-to-end real-time planning and execution solution for shutdowns, turnarounds and outages

At the marcus evans’ 10th Annual Chem/Petrochem & Refinery Shutdowns and Turnarounds Event in San Antonio, Texas, KAP Project Services and Mobideo Technologies announce a strategic partnership to deliver end-to-end STO planning and real-time execution management solutions to asset intensive industries.

KAP Project Services, a leading project controls and project services provider for the oil, gas and petrochemical industries, has integrated Mobideo, a worldwide leader in industrial workforce management, into a comprehensive solution that changes the way companies plan and execute STO events. The turn-key STO event management solution delivers technology and proven methodologies across the five main components of an STO event; scoping and definition, planning, scheduling, execution and post event analysis.

Scott Kammerer, President KAP Project Services, said “this partnership is the logical next step in KAP’s growth plans to become a value-added provider of people, process, and technology at all levels of an STO event. By optimizing the planning and execution process with our new transformational software and services platform, our new partnership solutions bring visibility to all stakeholders driving improvements in communication and team collaboration. Mobideo adds the final piece of the puzzle that will create substantial value for our customers.”

Positive customer impact

The KAP group of companies along with the power of Mobideo’s Industrial Workforce Management platform will provide visibility and accountability across the entire turnaround lifecycle.

Yaron Eppel, Mobideo CEO, stated “This holistic digital approach to turnarounds is a game changer for the industry. When speaking to our customers about digitalization of their industrial work execution processes, we saw their need for digitalization across the entire life cycle, starting with effective planning and ending with data driven lessons learned. We are excited to team with KAP to provide a such a comprehensive solution that includes software and services.”

“We’ve worked with KAP on several turnaround projects in the past and trust their team to guide us on our journey to digitalization. The real-time visibility of status from the C2Stat solution platform will allow us to identify problems earlier, streamline communications, make better decisions and increase overall execution performance” said Casey Holden, Planning & Scheduling Lead for the CP Chem Port Arthur facility talking about the end-to-end solution.