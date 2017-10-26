Johns Manville introduces CladStone Water & Fire Block Insulation

Johns Manville (JM) has launched JM CladStone Water & Fire Block Insulation, a noncombustible continuous insulation mineral-wool product. This premium mineral wool product allows for the effective drainage of water from an exterior wall cavity system, while offering exceptional thermal efficiency, fire resistance and acoustical performance. The addition of this new product further enhances the breadth and depth of JM's complete line of insulation products by providing the market with a rain screen product that works with a variety of exterior cladding systems.

For more information, visit www.Jm.Com or call (303) 978-2000.

