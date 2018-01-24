Jacobs obtains new sulfur recovery technology licensor agreement

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has signed a sulfur recovery technology licensor agreement with Paqell, a joint venture between Shell Global Solutions and Paques BV, for use of its THIOPAQ O&G (oil and gas) technology in refineries and gas-treating facilities globally. This agreement positions Jacobs as the only gas-treating and sulfur recovery licensing company to license THIOPAQ O&G to low-capacity sulfur facility owners, providing a reduced capital and operational expenditure option to eliminate the chemical waste produced by alternative technologies.

