ION Science launches world's first PID fire investigation kit

ION Science has launched the world's first fire investigation kit, featuring its well-proven, handheld Tiger or TigerLT photoionization detector (PID) for the reliable detection of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) at sites of suspected arson-related incidents.
Easy to use with minimal training, ION Science's fire investigation kit includes essential accessories for the fast, accurate detection of VOCs, all contained within a rugged carry case. In addition to either a Tiger or TigerLT PID instrument, it comprises a 1-meter flexi-probe, AA Tiger battery pack, charging cradle, vehicle charge adaptor, exhaust barb, bump test pen, quick start guide and PTFE filters.
ION Science's PID fire investigation kit.
