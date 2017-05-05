Intrepid introduces gravity-closing pedestrian barrier gates

Intrepid Industries Inc. has introduced a new product: gravity- closing pedestrian barrier gates. Simple yet effective, barrier gates remind users when they are entering an area of potential danger or a restricted area. They are commonly used in pedestrian walkways to protect from forklift trucks and other moving equipment.

Users must stop and pull the gate toward themselves before proceeding into the next area. When released, the gravity- closing mechanism of the gate returns it to the closed position. Signage can be attached to the gate to further add to the warning impact.

Other benefits of the gates include:

One size fits most walkways.

Adjustable gate can be set every 2 inches from 30-48 inches.

Universal hinge can be installed in either direction.

Always returns to closed position.

Gate stops without contacting vertical post opposite hinge.

For more information, visit www.Intrepidindustries.com or call (281) 479-8301.