inoLECT releases wireless version of inoRAC

inoLECT has launched a brand new, completely wireless version of its universal remote racking device, the inoRAC. Remote racking devices operate circuit breakers with a remote touch panel so users can stand outside of the dangerous arc flash boundary. This wireless device performs all of the functions of the standard unit, but without the need of connection cables. The portable touch panel communicates with the base unit via a Wi-Fi signal unique to each unit and capable of reaching distances of over 100 feet away.

The inoRAC products all monitor torque and breaker position during racking processes to protect the switchgear from damage.

For more information, visit www. inolect.com or call (844) 466- 5328 [inoLECT].