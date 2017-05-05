Industrial Scientific launches LENS Wireless

Industrial Scientific has introduced LENS Wireless. LENS Wireless technology, based on military ad hoc mesh networking concepts, enables gas monitors to communicate with each other wirelessly with no need for IT setup, infrastructure or a central controller. Industrial Scientific Ventis Pro Series Multi-Gas Monitors and Radius BZ1 Area Monitors are both available with LENS Wireless.

LENS Wireless groups are quick and easy to create, allowing for rapid deployment and use in a broad range of applications. Ventis Pro Series instruments enabled with LENS Wireless begin communicating seconds after tapping two or more instruments together. Radius BZ1 Area Monitors connect wirelessly out of the box with no need for setup or additional equipment.

