Industrial Scientific introduces new Ventis™ Slide-on Pump

Industrial Scientific has introduced a new version of the Ventis™ Slide-on Pump. It is compatible with both Ventis MX4 and Ventis Pro Series Multi- Gas Monitors and is ideal for workers who typically wear their gas monitors for personal protection but occasionally require a pump for confined-space entries or remote sampling applications. It reduces the need for workers to carry two or more gas detection instruments at one time and features:

Convenient sampling. Draw air samples from up to 50 feet away.

Easy setup. No tools are required to attach or remove the pump from the monitor.

Interchangeable batteries. Monitors and pumps use the same type of battery packs and chargers, making them easy to exchange.

For more information, visit www.ind sci.com/vsp or call (800) 338-3287.