Industrial Scientific introduces new Ventis™ Slide-on Pump

Industrial Scientific has introduced a new version of the Ventis™ Slide-on Pump. It is compatible with both Ventis MX4 and Ventis Pro Series Multi- Gas Monitors and is ideal for workers who typically wear their gas monitors for personal protection but occasionally require a pump for confined-space entries or remote sampling applications. It reduces the need for workers to carry two or more gas detection instruments at one time and features:
- Convenient sampling. Draw air samples from up to 50 feet away.
- Easy setup. No tools are required to attach or remove the pump from the monitor.
- Interchangeable batteries. Monitors and pumps use the same type of battery packs and chargers, making them easy to exchange.
For more information, visit www.ind sci.com/vsp or call (800) 338-3287.