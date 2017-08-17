Harrington releases HFPSL, Four Point Sack Lifter Beams

Harrington Hoists Inc. has introduced its HFPSL, Four Point Sack Lifter Beam designed to lift bulk container sacks. The HFPSL is available in 1- and 2-metric-ton capacities with outside spreads of 36 and 48 inches.

The HFPSL, Four Point Sack Lifter Beam features an X-style design that provides a natural fit over the top of bulk container sacks and allows for a straight-line connection to lifting slings. Additional features include a standard sling-keeper design to improve sling containment during the lift, a machined radius cut into the top inside edge of the bail to ensure a better connection between the saddle of the hook and the upper radius of the bail and smooth-edged cross beams to reduce wear on lifting straps.

For more information, visit www.har ringtonhoists.com or call (800) 233-3010.

