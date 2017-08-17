H&S Tool's ODF30 Speed Facer now available for sale, rent

H&S Tool has expanded its new Speed Facer product line with the addition of the Model ODF30. With a mounting range of 9.2-30.5 inches (233.7-774.7 mm) , the ODF30 extends the overall range of the revolutionary Speed Facer line from 9.2-70. 5 inches (233.7-1790.7 mm).

Key benefits of the ODF30 include:

Powerful, precise machining performance. The Speed Facers offer more power, resulting in higher metal removal rates to get the job done fast.

Versatility and ease of use. The Speed Facers come standard with setup fingers and levelling feet, allowing for quick and easy setup and alignment of the machine, reducing crane time.

Safety. Engineered with safety in mind, Speed Facers have "hands-free" remote feed capability and bearing guards to protect users from pinch points, setting a new bar for keeping operators safe and productive.

For more information, visit www.Hstool.com or call (330) 336-4550.