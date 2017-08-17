H&S Tool's ODF30 Speed Facer now available for sale, rent

H&S Tool has expanded its new Speed Facer product line with the addition of the Model ODF30. With a mounting range of 9.2-30.5 inches (233.7-774.7 mm) , the ODF30 extends the overall range of the revolutionary Speed Facer line from 9.2-70. 5 inches (233.7-1790.7 mm).
Key benefits of the ODF30 include:
- Powerful, precise machining performance. The Speed Facers offer more power, resulting in higher metal removal rates to get the job done fast.
- Versatility and ease of use. The Speed Facers come standard with setup fingers and levelling feet, allowing for quick and easy setup and alignment of the machine, reducing crane time.
- Safety. Engineered with safety in mind, Speed Facers have "hands-free" remote feed capability and bearing guards to protect users from pinch points, setting a new bar for keeping operators safe and productive.
For more information, visit www.Hstool.com or call (330) 336-4550.