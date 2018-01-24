GP Strategies releases new video tech GPiLEARN+™ vConnect

GP Strategies Corp. has released a new video assessment and collaboration technology available in GPiLEARN+™ This latest innovation is part of GP Strategies' commitment to improving workforce performance and lowering training costs with leading- edge technologies.

GPiLEARN+ vConnect is an easy-touse video technology that enables remote coaching and collaboration through voiceover audio recording and drawing annotations. It provides a personalized, continuous feedback loop between trainers and learners throughout the evaluation process so learners can systematically refine their skills. Organizations can realize significant travel time and cost savings with remote capabilities, which allow for access anytime and anywhere through a desktop, tablet or mobile device.

For more information about GPiLEARN+ vConnect or to schedule a demo, visit www.gpstrategies.com, call (888) 843-4784 or email energyservices@gpstrategies.com.