ALL expands fleet of crawler cranes, aerial lifts

CLEVELAND - Strengthening its hand at both ends of the lifting market, the ALL Family of Companies began the final quarter of 2016 announcing the acquisition of an equipment package consisting of large-capacity crawlers and aerial lift equipment, including boom lifts and telescopic forklifts. The two separate deals with leading-brand manufacturers Manitowoc and JLG will include 30 new machines.

The Manitowoc purchase includes two 275-ton Manitowoc 999 crawler cranes. These crawlers are a perfect combination of capacity, reliability and versatility, and are in such high demand that one of the new cranes will head straight to a job in Ohio. Also joining the crawler fleet is a new 220-ton Manitowoc 14000. With its long reach (up to 462 feet with the luffing jib attached), this is an extremely versatile crane.

ALL Aerials continues to experience strong demand for their varied inventory of equipment. The company’s new JLG package includes 17 telescopic boom lifts, with horizontal outreach ranging from 33-80 feet, as well as 10 JLG telescopic forklifts (telehandlers).

For more information, visit www.Allcrane.com or call (800) 232-4100.