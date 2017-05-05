EST Group releases GripTight® Elbow Plug

EST Group has released its GripTight® Elbow Plug for testing pipelines, pipe spools and piping systems terminating in long-radius elbows up to 3350 PsiG (231 BarG). Its patent-pending, self-aligning gripper and seal design allows for orientation-independent installation, eliminating the need to align the plug to the profile of the elbow. GripTight Elbow Plugs offer engineering, procurement and construction firms, pipe fabricators and industrial contractors a reliable alternative solution to welding on end-caps/pups by eliminating costly, labor-intensive pre- and post-fabrication work.

For more information, visit www.Cw-estgroup.com/elbow or call (215) 721-1100.