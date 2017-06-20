Dräger GasSecure GS01 receives FM approval

Dräger’s new wireless gas detector, the GasSecure GS01, has received FM approval, a certification recognized by the world’s leading regulatory authorities. The GS01 is used to detect the presence of hydrocarbon gases and warn operators of the risk of fire or explosion.

The GasSecure GS01 is a truly wireless gas detector that combines single-beam, triple-wavelength infrared (IR) technology with extremely low power consumption, making it ideal for areas that are hard to reach with cabling. Its ultra-low-power design and small integrated battery pack enable the device to operate continually for up to two years, depending on environmental conditions. The device’s wireless communication is based on the open ISA100 wireless standard, which enables simplified integration with other commercially available field wireless devices and control systems.

For more information, visit www.draeger.com/passion or call (800) 437-2437.