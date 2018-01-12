Denso® releases three coal tar epoxy versions

Denso® North America has released three new Protal CTEs (Coal Tar Epoxies) designed to prevent corrosion to coat steel piles, sheet piles, lock gates, reservoirs, nonpotable water pipelines, treatment/storage tanks, bridges and many other aggressive industrial applications.

Protal 600 CTE is a two-part high build that can be applied as a single or two-coat system. Protal 600 CTE Low VOC is a two-part high build with low volatile organic compounds (0.4 pounds per gallon). It can be applied as a single or two-coat system. Both products are polyamide with excellent abrasion and chemical resistance exceeding Corp of Engineers C-200, C200a and AWWA C-210 standards for exterior.

Protal 650 CTR (coal tar epoxy replacement) is an environmentally friendly non-carcinogenic for projects prohibiting the use of CTEs. It can be easily applied by brush or spray, providing excellent water and seawater resistance as well as good impact resistance.

For more information, visit www.densona.com or call (281) 821-3355.