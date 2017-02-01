D.E.F.I. offers FRP grating in many colors, configurations

HOUSTON — D.E.F.I.’s fiberglass-reinforced polymer (FRP) grating products offer the strength of steel without the weight. D.E.F.I.’s FRP grating products have the advantages of being corrosion- resistant and fire-retardant and having low conductivity. They are available in many shapes, configurations and with anti-slip coatings for worker safety. D.E.F.I.’s FRP grating products are also easy to install with standard tools.

For more information, visit www.Defifiberglass.com or call (281) 440-3665.