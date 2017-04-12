Custom designed foundationless railcar platform

Benko Products, Inc. – a manufacturer and innovator in truck and railcar loading safety equipment - custom designed a foundationless railcar platform to fill a customer’s specifications.

The solution had to be foundationless to avoid disturbing an existing stone wall. According to site personnel, the stone wall was well over 100 years old. Distributing the wall would have resulted in a lengthy and expensive permit process with no guarantee that they would be able to move forward. Benko Products custom designed a GREEN foundationless railcar platform as the solution. Benko mounted a common stationary platform to a skid with a concrete counterweight securing the station in place.