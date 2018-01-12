CLIMAX | CALDER offers Turn-Around-Tester™

CLIMAX | CALDER has brought portability to the valve testing industry. The new CLIMAX | CALDER Turn-Around-Tester™ can efficiently perform a wide variety of pressure tests and can be easily transported for use on jobsites.

With superior quality, safety, durability and performance, owning a CLIMAX | CALDER Turn-Around-Tester is by far the most flexible and cost-effective way to manage your valve testing program, reduce your total cost of ownership and maximize your return on investment over the life of the test system.

“We applied the same logic that we have with portable machining to on-sight valve testing,” said Scott Thiel, vice president of engineering for CLIMAX | CALDER. “The Turn-Around-Tester is the perfect solution for service teams to complete infield testing of freshly refurbished control and safety relief valves. The self-contained Turn-Around-Tester will fit in any full-sized pickup bed, with the controls positioned to ergonomically allow the opeator to complete the testing even when it is still in the vehicle.”

For more information, visit www.climaxportable.com or call (800) 333-8311.