CLIMAX’s new FF6300 Flange Facer delivers

The response and feedback to the new CLIMAX FF6300 Flange Facer has been terrific. With a facing range of 11.8-60 inches, this tool is utilized by operators for many more applications than its predecessor, with the most experienced machinists in the world wanting even more.

CLIMAX listened and is excited to introduce the new FF6300 feedbox, which gives operators the best of both worlds: infinitely variable feed rate and rock-solid consistency.

With this enhancement, the feed rate will not change due to air fluctuations, ensuring this flange facer produces a consistent feed rate per revolution of the machine, which makes the FF6300 an industry-leading flange facer.

For more information, visit www.cli maxportable.com or call (800) 333-8311.