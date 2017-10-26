Chet Morrison introduces waterless riser cleaning tool

Chet Morrison has released a new tool for cleaning drilling and production risers that is safer, faster and more cost-effective than current methods. The MUDBUG is an air-actuated, self-propelled device that uses oscillating brushes to clean debris buildup inside risers, moving through the length of the riser and back out again.

Unlike other methods, the MUDBUG does not require high-pressure water to remove the rust, scale and drilling mud that builds up in drilling and production risers. Instead, MUDBUG uses only 120-psi air to operate, thus eliminating the problem of water disposal and risk associated with high-pressure washing.

For more information, visit www.chetmorrison.com or call (985) 868-1950.

