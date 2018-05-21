EXTREME PRESSURE

DEMANDS EXTREME SAFETY

Successfully launched at OTC 2018, CEJN's Next Generation ultra high-pressure couplings are newly designed featuring a safety lock. The new quick and smooth locking ring provides extended security to your connection,practically eliminating accidental disconnection.

Quick-action safety lock

Our newest feature is the quick and smooth locking ring giving extended security to your connection. Screw locks are sometimes considered by users to be time consuming and left unscrewed. With The Next Generation, unintentional disconnection is practically eliminated, just a quick twist of the bayonet lock and your hydraulic coupling is secured!

Blue stands for safety

CEJN-blue for many people means high industrial quality. With the redesign of our ultra high-pressure range of quick connect couplers, CEJN-blue has been implemented into the design making it easier to distinguish the quality products of CEJN from other brands. The change applies to series 115, 116, 117 and 125.

New design dust caps

Dirt is a safety hazard. Pollution in a hydraulic system can lead to damage and costly machine downtime. It can also prevent the quick coupling from being fully and securely connected. Therefore, all couplings and nipples are fitted with dust caps, which should always be attached and joined together when the coupling and nipple are in use. With The Next Generation, you will find a new and more user-friendly design to our dust caps. Just like before they have a slim design, twisting around the coupling and nipple body in order to avoid tangling.

