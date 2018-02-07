Burrow Global adds I&E shop services

Burrow Global LLC now has a fully operational I&E (instrument and electrical) shop in Pasadena, Texas. This panel shop expands Burrow Global's capabilities to fabricate cabinets (PLC, DCS, marshalling, etc.), junction boxes, mimic panels, boiler control panels and similar enclosures.

The facility is pre-wired for panel testing as well as Factory Acceptance Testing and has access to all necessary networking infrastructure. Interior shop space allows for fabrication of up to two 30-foot-long shelters, remote instrument enclosures (RIEs) or similar structures/equipment. Exterior space allows for fabrication of larger construction projects.

Burrow Global's full-service I&E Construction business is managed from this facility and now offers turnkey in-house projects.

For more information, email info@burrowglobal.com or call (281) 333-2129.