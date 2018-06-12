Bradley's Keltech® Portables offer flexible solutions for heated water

Bradley Corp. has introduced Keltech® Portables, an easy, convenient and flexible mobile solution for using Keltech Electric Tankless Water Heaters on transportable carts to supply heated water wherever needed.

Perfect for temporary or semi-permanent applications that need an immediate and unlimited supply of heated water or fluid at a precise temperature, Portable Keltech Tankless Water Heaters enhance flexibility as facility needs and locations change. Drawing energy only when needed, Keltech Electric Tankless Water Heaters are highly efficient and precise in instantaneously supplying tepid water or fluid even in the most demanding work environments.

