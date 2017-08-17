AquaNereda® system now available exclusively from Aqua-Aerobic

Aqua-Aerobic Systems Inc. officially introduced the AquaNereda® aerobic granular sludge system during the company's national training seminar, where Aqua- Aerobic Systems' technical staff presented the new AquaNereda system to more than 100 of the company's independent representatives.

The AquaNereda system represents an evolution in activated sludge treatment, using patented aerobic granular sludge technology to replicate the same effluent quality as a well-designed, enhanced biological nutrient removal facility without the use of chemicals. Its dramatically reduced footprint and low energy requirement provides a competitive alternative for high-performance plants.

Aqua-Aerobic is currently building a full-scale AquaNereda system at the Rock River Water Reclamation District in Rockford, Illinois, to demonstrate the system and help accelerate the implementation of aerobic granular sludge technology in North America.

