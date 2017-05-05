Aqua-Aerobic Systems to showcase new products at ETFC in May

× Expand GORDON BOTTUM IGNITION STUDI

Aqua-Aerobic Systems and The Reich Co. Will showcase a new product at the Environmental Trade Fair and Conference (ETFC) May 16-17 in Austin, Texas.

The new AquaPrime™ cloth media filtration system is an effective solution for primary wastewater treatment and wet weather applications due to its proven removal efficiencies and high-quality effluent without the use of chemicals.

Aqua-Aerobic will also be showcasing the AquaJet® surface mechanical aerator. With more than 1.5 million installed horsepower representing 9 billion hours of run-time, the AquaJet is the most robust and reliable aerator for treating industrial wastewater. New and refurbished units and rental options are available.

Visit Aqua-Aerobic May 16-17 at booth no. 1442 in the Austin Convention Center to learn more about these proven wastewater treatment solutions.

For more information, visit www.Aqua-aerobic.com or call (815) 654-2501.