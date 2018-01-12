APE Companies now distributor of RPB® C40™ Climate Control Device

APE Companies is now an authorized distributor of the RPB® C40™ Climate Control Device. This American-made device can heat or cool your supplied air to ensure the user is comfortable in any climate. The RPB C40 can cool incoming air by up to 52 F (29 C) or heat it by up to 33 F (18 C). Its easy-to-use design enables users to increase or decrease the airflow by simply turning the flow control dial. The 360-degree swivel-air inlet ensures the device always sits comfortably on the operator’s hip. Weighing in at a mere 9.8 ounces, this lightweight device won’t slow you down. Applications for the RPB C40 include:

• Chemical, pesticide and materials handling.

• Spray painting, coating and confined-space applications.

• Chemical stripping.

• Pharmaceutical manufacturing.

• Waste management.

For more information, visit www.apecompanies.com or call (844) 361-7038.