Axis Mechanical Group (AMG) offers custom-built kitted boxes to organize and house everything, from parts to special tooling, for your project.

AMG's customized kitted boxes give the customer the ability to streamline any project -- large or small -- by allowing planners and coordinators to organize and execute project tooling effectively. The company's designers will work with customers to assess and understand their needs for designing and building perfect kitted boxes.

For more information, visit www.Axismechgrp.com or call (832) 449-6485.

